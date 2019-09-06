As Lam Research (LRCX) Valuation Rose, Holder Renaissance Group Lifted Position; Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 45,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 366,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.56 million, up from 320,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 1.32M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 152,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.34 million, up from 145,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $226.74. About 2.84M shares traded or 59.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 49 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.23% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Miles Cap Incorporated accumulated 2,508 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 59,935 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 323,517 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,700 were reported by Globeflex Capital L P. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 5,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tanaka Management Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.05% or 128,985 shares.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 142,208 shares to 6,532 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,890 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 8,519 shares to 6,498 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,095 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).