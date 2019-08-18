As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Stake; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Value Rose, Holder United Asset Strategies Has Lifted Its Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 10,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 47,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 36,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 20,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 59,189 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 38,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 693,787 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 54,572 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 15,355 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 3,292 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.46% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 166,801 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 22,799 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 4.30 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited owns 41,025 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 9,410 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.63% or 147,387 shares. Notis has 0.16% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 6,573 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corp stated it has 11,377 shares. 36,372 are owned by Creative Planning. Alyeska Gru Lp reported 1.61M shares or 1.69% of all its holdings.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares to 88,253 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 21,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,273 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,256 shares to 2,809 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 6,212 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rwc Asset Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 92,025 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.27% or 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 19,000 shares. Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 200 shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 4,664 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.04% or 31,919 shares in its portfolio. Endowment Management Lp has 5,420 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 994,861 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 682,206 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 1,798 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 63,344 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.75% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 160,908 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 25,180 shares stake. Bailard Inc has 10,540 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

