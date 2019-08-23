As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Increased Position by $429,600; As Carbonite (CARB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Decreased by $25.70 Million Its Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 747,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 631,128 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 135.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 1,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $210.46. About 990,650 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 23,926 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 53,662 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com owns 4.91 million shares. The Texas-based King Luther Management has invested 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 3,299 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 588 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 13,368 shares. Diversified reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 4,143 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 96,140 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 206,985 shares. Maverick Capital Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 276,620 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 10,963 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 9.57 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,502 shares to 294,318 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 123,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Carbonite, Inc. Investors (CARB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CARB – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: September 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Of The Day: Carbonite (CARB) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 234,930 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.11% or 2,228 shares. James Invest Rech Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 490 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 129,818 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,201 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.18% or 207,722 shares. 587,033 are owned by Soroban Partners L P. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 6,205 shares. Hgk Asset reported 3,705 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 21,769 shares in its portfolio. Intll Investors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Piedmont Advsrs has 13,531 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.22% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 29,342 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bridges Invest Management stated it has 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 43,140 shares to 17,314 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 59,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,455 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks That Drove Tech ETF (XLK) to an All-Time High – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.