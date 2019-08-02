As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Holding; Pembroke Management LTD Upped Position in Woodward (WWD) by $2.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 158,050 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 131,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 360,195 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 18,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 3,430 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 21,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 1.65M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Woodward Had a Blockbuster First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward (WWD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lyft (LYFT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares to 207,700 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,650 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.54 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 GENDRON THOMAS A sold $2.39M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 25,500 shares. Taylor Matthew Freeman sold $187,096 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by Sega Ronald M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 886,068 shares. Rockland Trust Com has 0.08% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 7,534 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 10,200 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eulav Asset Management owns 102,000 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 0.8% or 19,070 shares. Brown Advisory owns 592,887 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Ellington Mngmt Grp Lc owns 0.18% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 10,400 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Earnest Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Daruma Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 34,940 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Jane Street Gru Llc has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 6,277 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 43,953 shares to 63,890 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity.