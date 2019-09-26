As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Increased Its Stake; Boston Family Office Stake in Visa Class A (V) Increased as Share Price Rose

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 109,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09 million, up from 106,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.13. About 3.73 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 6,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 21,044 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 14,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $243.12. About 888,670 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL) by 11,859 shares to 160,786 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 1,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,201 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Walt Disney, Mastercard and Starbucks – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “As She’s Next, Empowered by Visa Arrives in Washington, D.C., Women in the Capital Face Funding Challenges and Focus on Diversity – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based AI Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,034 were reported by Iberiabank Corp. Moreover, Baltimore has 2.53% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Andra Ap invested in 0.25% or 49,200 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Family Firm reported 0.07% stake. Farallon Cap Mngmt Llc has 1.19M shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd reported 101,715 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate Inc has 2,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Stockton has invested 2.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 6.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fund has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 1.69% stake. 9,910 are owned by Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Alberta Investment Corp has invested 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 435,184 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 59,396 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 76,862 shares. Aqr Cap owns 0.33% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.57M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Omers Administration Corporation reported 30,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. Financial Serv Corporation has 917 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Co holds 0.04% or 1,350 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 28,383 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 151,707 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 253 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc owns 1.02 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 0.12% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 144,456 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 355,240 shares to 6.09M shares, valued at $757.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 495,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.88M shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lam bull praises dividend increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron And Lam Research: Who’s On First? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.