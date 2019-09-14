As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rose, Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed by $349,492 Its Holding; Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Stake by $734,760

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 12,043 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 13,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.30 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 73,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 97,342 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 170,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 95,621 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.56 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 22,731 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 37,160 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,164 shares. Prudential Finance invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 621 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,333 shares. Needham Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 3,415 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 250 were reported by Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 305,550 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,226 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 414,471 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 6,293 shares to 10,253 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

