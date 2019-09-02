As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Rose, Advisors Capital Management Boosted Position by $2.53 Million; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Rose, Private Management Group Cut by $3.76 Million Its Holding

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 69,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 833,162 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 902,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.26 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 13,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 113,067 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 99,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,873 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma owns 185,250 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 265,595 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 700 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 145,192 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Natixis LP owns 20,289 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP reported 13,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 11.14M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 43,960 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 2,776 shares. Grassi Management holds 0.21% or 7,800 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 8,639 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 17,065 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,043 shares to 54,477 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 56,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,296 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Lam Research Rose 11.1% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: LRCX, EGP, BBY, MSI, SUI – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Lam Research (LRCX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp holds 0.19% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 115,000 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte stated it has 167,000 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 81 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 158,811 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 8,344 shares. Avenir Corporation has 2.42% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Ltd Com has invested 2% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.75 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.28 million shares. 4,475 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Atria Invests Ltd Co reported 4,287 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19,672 shares to 487,230 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 16,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Wideopenwest Inc.