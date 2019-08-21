As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Summit Securities Group Boosted by $425,125 Its Holding; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased Stake

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 9500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $207.99. About 901,969 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25M, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 669,840 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,962 shares. M Kraus reported 36,504 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,664 shares. Haverford reported 1,147 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,432 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Addenda Capital accumulated 5,049 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10,364 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 16,631 shares. Caledonia Invests Public Ltd Com reported 5.52% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 210,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cetera Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Advisor Group Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 3,675 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tru Investment Advsr invested in 2,315 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 46,150 shares. 8,921 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Twin Capital Management owns 24,020 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.1% or 144,748 shares. Moreover, Capital Finance Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.01% or 2,377 shares. Moreover, First Corporation In has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 2,776 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 32,200 shares stake. Putnam Invests Limited Co reported 128,985 shares. 2,715 are owned by Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Johnson Group Incorporated accumulated 5,890 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 29,948 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,500 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call).