As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding by $2.67 Million; Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Harvest Management Has Increased Holding by $576,000

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 80,416 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 87.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 14,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 2,081 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $227.92. About 1.62 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $403.90 million for 18.93 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.03M shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $31.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 2,866 shares. Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Guinness Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,470 shares. New York-based Needham Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,494 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Psagot Investment House invested in 0.01% or 765 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 9.73 million shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 0.02% or 900 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,700 shares. Citadel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 45,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Quantitative Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).