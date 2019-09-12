As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $632,995 Its Holding; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Upped Its Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 58,982 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 309.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 13,252 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 3,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 12,657 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 41,291 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gw Henssler Assocs stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 15,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 815,848 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Proffitt And Goodson Inc owns 675 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 16,483 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mariner Lc reported 3,455 shares stake. Dean Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 33,162 shares to 2,122 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,332 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $438.93M for 19.40 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 65 shares. Cim Invest Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,079 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,181 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.24% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Middleton And Com Inc Ma reported 0.06% stake. Security Natl Tru Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 112 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 12,642 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co reported 500 shares. Violich Management Incorporated owns 11,055 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ballentine Prtn Lc has 2,231 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited has 33,630 shares. West Coast Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 27,017 shares. The Texas-based American Bancorporation has invested 0.23% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).