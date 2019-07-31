As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Hrt Financial Has Boosted Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $386,984

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 239.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 9,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 4,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 2.40 million shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 37,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 10.37 million shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 11,829 shares. Arga Inv Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gradient Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 377,537 were reported by Bowen Hanes & Com. Boston Prtn holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8.75 million shares. Iowa National Bank accumulated 53,991 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6.07 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 14.27 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Llc holds 43,553 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 6,997 shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 20,634 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 408,196 shares. West Oak Ltd Co reported 19,505 shares. Blue Financial Cap reported 14,589 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 219,681 are held by Stewart Patten Communication Limited Liability Company.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $304,560 activity. 1,692 shares were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN, worth $304,560.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 72,974 shares to 34,022 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 476,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,458 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

