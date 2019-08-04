As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Holding; As Boeing (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Holding by $464,820

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 8,686 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 13,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26M shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares to 20,798 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial owns 87,746 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Advisors Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.3% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ameriprise Fin owns 9.73M shares. Weiss Multi has 45,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.99% stake. Frontier Capital Ltd accumulated 390,486 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 634,194 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 10,877 shares. Menta Limited Co holds 0.25% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dana Invest Advsr Inc reported 75,583 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,450 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 63,344 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England & Inc has 0.69% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,695 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 486,556 shares. Alta Cap Limited Liability owns 2,143 shares. Iowa Bancshares invested in 0.5% or 2,847 shares. United Fire Group Incorporated holds 10.64% or 75,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.6% or 39.94 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 28,378 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Management holds 0.35% or 7,947 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 18,540 shares stake. Premier Asset Limited Liability has 3.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 34,239 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd owns 2,684 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spinnaker Trust owns 2,565 shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.