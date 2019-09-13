As Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Emerson Electric (EMR) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 166.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 41,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 65,711 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34M, up from 24,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.30M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 14,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 43,631 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 57,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.98M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 900 shares. Voya Investment Lc reported 1.61 million shares stake. Amg Funds Ltd Com reported 12,604 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Guyasuta Investment Advisors stated it has 97,852 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 280 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Counselors Inc has 0.5% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Principal Financial Gp Inc Inc owns 946,821 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com holds 32,678 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 17,661 were reported by Patten Patten Tn. Sabal Tru Company reported 9,920 shares stake. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). New York-based Iat Reinsurance Ltd has invested 0.94% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,800 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,605 shares to 16,705 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc..

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,081 shares to 11,803 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 68,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,229 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1,533 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.20 million shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 48,612 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 278,655 are held by D E Shaw And Inc. Hartford Mgmt Communication holds 0.09% or 16,695 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr has invested 1.33% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.71% or 8.47 million shares in its portfolio. Yhb Advsr stated it has 15,699 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 150 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 384 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 928 shares. Panagora Asset has 11,562 shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd owns 590,481 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).