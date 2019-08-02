As Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose, Kames Capital Plc Cut Its Holding by $3.27 Million; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) Has Cut by $1.49 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 18,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 34,438 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 52,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Lam Research Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $201.3. About 847,641 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 239,973 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,129 shares to 496,140 shares, valued at $26.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 85,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Bbt Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Indiana-based Investment Advsr has invested 0.49% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 252,364 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 2,228 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.33% or 35,409 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management has 4,664 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech reported 490 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 11,187 shares. 374 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Communication. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Advisors Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.3% or 113,067 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 12,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp reported 89,284 shares. Midas Management Corp accumulated 1.07% or 14,000 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 34,406 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0.02% or 2.81M shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 123,000 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 77 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Franklin holds 0.29% or 10.96M shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). James Inv Research holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 13,690 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 21,834 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 30,016 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,852 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 968,757 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,765 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Alyeska Group Lp invested in 0.08% or 111,837 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.62 million for 9.07 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares to 87,665 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).