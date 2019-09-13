As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $632,995; Jane Street Group Lifted Stake in Microchip Technology (Put) (MCHP)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (MCHP) by 417.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 1.37 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.30M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.56 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 151,300 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $61.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 14,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,401 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).