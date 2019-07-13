As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Value Rose, Pathstone Family Office Lifted Its Stake by $304,202; Plancorp Has Increased Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Position by $1.21 Million as Shares Declined

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 360,801 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 608.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,990 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, up from 281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 1.78 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.81 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.20M was made by KEMPER DAVID W on Friday, February 1. BARTH KEVIN G had sold 6,976 shares worth $427,376 on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares: Don’t Miss This Stellar Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Is a Strong Buy After Its Recent Plunge – Investorplace.com” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Falls on Q3 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on October 17, 2016. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares Impresses in Bank Director’s Annual RankingBanking Study – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 6,090 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Frontier Invest Co owns 5,830 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% stake. Parametrica reported 4,463 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Wesbanco State Bank Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Duncker Streett & Inc reported 60,853 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 296,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Company reported 85,174 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 553,671 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 3,510 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 63,007 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN also sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Lam Research (LRCX) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LRCX Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.