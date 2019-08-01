As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Value Rose, Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered Its Stake by $21.67 Million; Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,856 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 58.68 million shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 121,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 137,494 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61 million, down from 258,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 2.65M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Serv Inc reported 141,914 shares stake. Atlas Browninc owns 13,600 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Tru State Bank reported 9.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ccm Advisers Ltd has 307,506 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Advsrs LP has 1.16 million shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 29,297 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 43,487 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.97 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 190 shares. 27,023 are owned by Amer. Cambridge Tru Comm reported 542,900 shares. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 49,700 shares to 223,244 shares, valued at $28.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 337,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $304,560 activity. 1,692 shares were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN, worth $304,560 on Wednesday, February 6.