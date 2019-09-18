As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Value Rose, Holder Kames Capital Plc Lowered by $1.18 Million Its Stake; As Cummins (CMI) Market Value Declined, Rodgers Brothers Decreased Its Stake by $881,163

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 6,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 28,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, down from 34,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Lam Research Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $236.78. About 1.44 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $163.02. About 1.14M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 65,865 shares to 543,705 shares, valued at $38.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05M for 19.67 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.61 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 21,325 shares to 38,450 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).