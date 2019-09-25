As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Price Rose, Sprott Has Trimmed Its Stake; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.57 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 575,831 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $235.09. About 296,007 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc reported 3,100 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 2.81 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 191,625 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.13% or 107,674 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,728 shares stake. Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 2,170 shares stake. Franklin Res holds 15.94 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Company reported 294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horseman Capital Management accumulated 10,000 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 522,136 shares. Bright Rock Capital owns 88,150 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 576 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 169,589 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 5,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 3.69M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 35,000 shares to 338,479 shares, valued at $57.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 147,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associates stated it has 239,718 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 2,450 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 92,025 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 46,528 shares. Yhb Invest Incorporated owns 15,699 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Voya Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.30M shares. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 6,401 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 1.10M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kames Public Ltd Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 178,208 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.53 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.