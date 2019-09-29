As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $632,995; Energy Income Partners Has Upped Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.08. About 2.94 million shares traded or 67.85% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 107,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 6.15 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.85M, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.63M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95M for 19.11 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 1.57M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 4,220 shares. Next Finance Group holds 0% or 237 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 2,675 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,635 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.21% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 170,625 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 10,107 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Globeflex LP reported 1,708 shares. Marlowe Prtnrs LP accumulated 160,843 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa owns 248,130 shares. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Management Ltd Partnership reported 27,291 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Com reported 14,453 shares. Castleark holds 482,340 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 23.03 million shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 34,292 shares. C V Starr And Co Incorporated reported 5.54% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc has 166,987 shares. Hillsdale Management invested in 2,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cincinnati Ins stated it has 237,941 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 5,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has 19,600 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Plante Moran Lc reported 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Price Michael F stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $507.22 million activity. Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. also sold $318.28M worth of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Monday, September 23.