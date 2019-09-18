As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Upped Its Holding by $2.07 Million; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Valuation Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $20.91 Million Its Stake

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 327.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 11,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,422 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 3,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $236.78. About 1.44M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 565,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.14M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.46 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.69M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 20,130 shares to 836,013 shares, valued at $46.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com reported 27,871 shares. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Victory Management accumulated 303,802 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 68,746 shares. 9,552 were reported by Whittier Trust Com. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amp Investors Limited holds 0.09% or 89,550 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 414,471 shares. 237 are held by Next Gru Incorporated. Eventide Asset Management holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 227,000 shares. Amica Retiree invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, State Bank Of Stockton has 0.18% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Apriem Advisors accumulated 1,360 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 1.8% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Yorktown Mngmt And Research Inc holds 0.74% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio.

