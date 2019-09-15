As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose, Holder Annex Advisory Services Lowered Stake; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $6.29 Million as Valuation Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 83,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 305,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23M, down from 389,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.55M shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.60M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 0.12% or 4,862 shares. 41,192 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 444 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt invested in 930 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aqr Ltd Liability owns 671,963 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 35,701 were reported by Moody Bancorp Division. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 1,940 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested in 265,222 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.08% or 38,152 shares in its portfolio. Charter Co holds 8,272 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 0.08% or 565,451 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,338 shares. Johnson Fin Grp reported 9,333 shares. Van Eck accumulated 239,718 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hm Payson & Communications reported 189 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 229,583 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Incorporated holds 0.36% or 91,017 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,291 are held by Ifrah Financial Svcs. Transamerica Fin Inc accumulated 2 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,992 shares. Kbc Nv reported 70,637 shares. Franklin invested in 1.26M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.05% or 33,459 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 684 shares.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.56 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,529 shares to 43,694 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 122,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).