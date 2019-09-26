As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $632,995; Brookfield Asset Management Increases Position in F M C (FMC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 22,747 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 14,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 14,481 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $241.25. About 56,779 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 1.61 million shares to 6.04 million shares, valued at $163.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Livent Joins Forces with E3 Metals to Develop Lithium Extraction Process | – Investing News Network” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Mngmt accumulated 4,631 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 208,194 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 1,549 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 11,032 shares. Kbc Nv owns 267,647 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,233 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.17% or 9.09 million shares. 6,093 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management. Public Sector Pension Board reported 17,238 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 4,973 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 70,811 shares.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lam Research Appoints Sohail Ahmed to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advanced Energy Receives Lam Research’s 2019 Supplier Excellence Award – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05M for 20.04 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.