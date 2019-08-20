As Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Leuthold Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Abm Industries (ABM) Shares Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Has Increased by $3.27 Million Its Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (ABM) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 90,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 304,177 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 213,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 182,749 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 59,882 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 62,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 1.40 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp reported 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 159 shares. Utd Fire Grp holds 6,656 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Fort Lp holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department reported 0.35% stake. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,850 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Company reported 9,166 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Putnam Fl Investment holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 49,109 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 26 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Huntington Bankshares owns 2,380 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) by 68,169 shares to 81,975 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

