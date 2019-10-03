As Lam Research Cor (LRCX) Valuation Rose, Holder Swedbank Has Decreased Position by $41.64 Million; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding as Market Value Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Lam Research Cor (LRCX) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 222,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 191,216 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.92M, down from 413,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Lam Research Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $229.81. About 620,138 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $220.73. About 19.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28,088 shares to 156,323 shares, valued at $36.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 150,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Techno (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95 million for 19.09 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

