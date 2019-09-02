As Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Stock Declined, Parthenon Boosted Holding by $479,556; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position Maintained by Credit Capital Investments Llc

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 2,103 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 9.36M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,197 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Inc accumulated 133,779 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 16,569 shares. Parthenon Lc owns 85,538 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 306,656 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 176,457 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 84,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Private Cap Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 713,265 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 5,044 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 99,046 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Barclays Public stated it has 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 511,492 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp. First Trust LP stated it has 13,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. 50,000 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares with value of $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.