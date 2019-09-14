As Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Cut by $326,887 Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Cypress Capital Management Llc

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 1,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74M, up from 64,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 29,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 214,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 243,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 10,364 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,796 shares to 36,311 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Management Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,961 shares. 1,488 were reported by Gould Asset Limited Liability Company Ca. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.28% or 14,409 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 95,443 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 23,713 shares. Bellecapital Int Limited has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 103,337 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsr accumulated 3,835 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability owns 15,652 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B Com Inc owns 105,289 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1,883 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,266 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 44,017 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 685,679 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold LAKE shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 1.38% less from 4.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 30 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 84,538 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon accumulated 21,935 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 48,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 71,900 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust LP holds 0% or 13,512 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 8,630 were reported by Citigroup. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 509,992 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 14,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 146,457 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 316,934 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 3,552 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management Incorporated stated it has 105,839 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.