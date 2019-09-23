As Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Share Value Declined, Holder Invesco LTD Lowered Position by $568,330; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined, Holder Doliver Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.28M shares traded or 200.97% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 12,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 71,401 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, down from 83,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 66,508 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN)

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14,475 shares to 701,120 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Sht Dur Cr Opp Fd (JSD) by 25,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.24 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $468,290 activity. O’Neill Lisa M bought $20,790 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Cornerstone Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 58,627 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 27,862 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0% or 6,116 shares. Co Of Vermont invested in 0% or 69 shares. Moreover, Product Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.34% or 88,664 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.03% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 689,515 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Driehaus Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Clean Yield Gru has 1,500 shares. 317,967 are held by Ameriprise. American Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 15,669 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 8.04M shares. 36,269 were reported by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 154,475 shares. Moreover, Scotia Inc has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 15,744 were accumulated by Reilly Advsr Llc. City reported 0.65% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,701 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.32% or 304,274 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested 0.91% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,110 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 144,341 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Columbia Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,161 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 160,187 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 0.02% or 4,800 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.