As Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Valuation Declined, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $686,835; As Target (TGT) Shares Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Raised Stake by $914,425

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 123,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 108,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 67,620 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 11,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 57,472 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 45,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,482 shares to 62,507 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co by 78,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5,912 activity. Steiner Jonathan P sold $89,974 worth of stock or 1,991 shares. $95,886 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were bought by HIATT THOMAS. Shares for $227,153 were sold by Gavin Michael E on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 33,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.03% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Raymond James Associates invested in 10,297 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 44 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Com has 4,499 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 1.05 million shares. Los Angeles & Equity Incorporated, California-based fund reported 28,251 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 226,907 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.83 million shares or 0% of the stock. Of Vermont stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 32,502 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 36 shares.

