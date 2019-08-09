As Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stock Value Declined, Btim Increased Stake; As Watsco (WSO) Shares Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted by $4.80 Million Its Position

Btim Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 73,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 372,254 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, up from 298,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 29,212 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $159.82. About 65,119 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares to 240,103 shares, valued at $36.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,237 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $22,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 79,349 shares to 697,737 shares, valued at $49.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 33,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,552 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).