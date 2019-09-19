As Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) Share Price Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Cut Position by $3.85 Million as Stock Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 19,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 877,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.75 million, down from 897,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 9,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 219,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.27 million, up from 210,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 61,135 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity. WELCH M SCOTT bought 10,000 shares worth $425,100.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Kennedy Capital accumulated 86,293 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). 157,954 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 22,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 15,978 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 27,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,300 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 156,982 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 75,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kessler Gp Ltd holds 3,704 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP reported 739,039 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 27,501 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 162,520 shares to 472,254 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,850 shares, and cut its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Mengis Cap has invested 4.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). House Ltd has invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 172,087 shares. Gruss & Incorporated holds 33,150 shares. Horan Mgmt reported 5.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp owns 5,278 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd stated it has 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin And Inc Tn invested in 26,604 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Twin Focus Prtn Limited Company stated it has 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited holds 16,839 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. 39,475 are owned by Brookstone Capital Management. Puzo Michael J holds 3.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 52,396 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability reported 8.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.31 million shares. Ws Management Lllp stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,100 shares to 119,721 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.