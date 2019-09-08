As Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Valuation Declined, Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $329,000; Tiger Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $10.35 Million as Shares Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 87,163 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $17.85 million for 10.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 250 shares. Cardinal Capital Ltd Llc Ct accumulated 1.15% or 2.32 million shares. 594,722 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of Mellon has 311,737 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 37,827 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 94,056 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 413,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Interest Group Incorporated Inc reported 28,704 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Wellington Management Llp accumulated 2.70M shares. Paloma Partners stated it has 26,521 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 102,660 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 1.26M shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Co has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Inc Tx accumulated 61,395 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 2.84% or 9.63 million shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 92,897 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Capital Ltd invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark Estates Inc invested in 131,340 shares. The Florida-based Lyons Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36,386 shares. 661,645 are held by Pinebridge Lp. Highland Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 438,287 shares. Generation Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.83 million shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.13% or 81,624 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.47% or 1.26 million shares. Hills Bancorp & Tru Co invested in 2.36% or 74,488 shares. Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 9.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58M shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $88.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.