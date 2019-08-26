As Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Shares Declined, Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered by $329,000 Its Stake; Frontier Capital Management Co Increased Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as Stock Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 123,592 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by 613.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 2.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.84M, up from 372,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.40% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 83.93 million shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 382,848 shares to 237,265 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) by 521,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,439 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc reported 7,877 shares. Intersect Ltd Company owns 8,831 shares. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 409,826 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Com reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 384,914 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has 213,646 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Lp owns 14.94 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Hilton Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,000 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Victory Mngmt reported 983,125 shares. Allstate stated it has 38,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Inc owns 40,986 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd holds 85,944 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 2, 2019 : APHA, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CLDR, PINS, AZN, SQ, BABA, TQQQ, AAPL, SQQQ – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why AMD Stock Will Keep Climbing – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Bull Run on AMD Stock Is Not Anywhere Near Over – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : GE, TVIX, BABA, QQQ, TSM, AMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, PVTL, WMT, CSCO, DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Patch.com with their article: “Lakeland Bank Awards a $10,000 Grant to RTNJ – Patch.com” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Annual Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Highlands Bancorp, Inc. Nasdaq:LBAI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$16.18, Is Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.