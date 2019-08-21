As Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Market Value Declined, Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $329,000; Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Holder Weber Alan W Boosted Position

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.36M market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.1623 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6023. About 853 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 32,498 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.13 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.18M for 10.42 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,446 activity.