As Ladder Capitol (LADR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Its Stake; Kennedy Capital Management Stake in Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Has Upped by $8.19 Million as Stock Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Company (ELY) by 283.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 545,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 738,298 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 192,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 831,116 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ladder Capitol Corp (LADR) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,273 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685.45M, down from 41,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ladder Capitol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 391,007 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.69 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Should You Buy The Drop? – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ladder Capital (LADR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ladder Capital: Special Dividends From A Special REIT, 9.3% Yield With High Insider Ownership – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp Announces Payment of Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares to 1,745 shares, valued at $1.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,027 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 142,107 shares. 11,062 were reported by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation. James Inv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 18,360 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advsr has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 2,358 were reported by Fmr Limited. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 3,396 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 176,778 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 67,873 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 277,984 shares. Principal Gru Inc reported 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,282 shares. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated reported 99,210 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited reported 56,172 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 34,404 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 29,940 shares. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.35% or 678,640 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 121,456 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 3,528 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 264,182 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 22,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hl Finance Limited Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 266,480 shares. Moreover, Kepos Cap LP has 0.19% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 160,997 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 24,000 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,893 shares. National Investment Inc Wi has invested 0.79% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 16,074 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss (NYSE:CW) by 3,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,934 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Callaway Exec: Detroit Is A ‘Golf-Rich City’ – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callaway Golf gains after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Callaway Golf Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Golf Company Is Well Positioned For The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.