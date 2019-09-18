As Ladder Capital (LADR) Stock Value Declined, Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $813,648; As Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Canal Insurance Company Has Cut Holding by $453,600

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 50,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 10,596 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176,000, down from 61,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. It is down 7.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $394.36. About 46,121 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.70M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital holds 71,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Assetmark reported 9,123 shares. James Investment, Ohio-based fund reported 109,451 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 2,480 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Argi Invest Service Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,237 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 325,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) or 213,361 shares. Wasatch has 1.57 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 90,947 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc owns 179,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerovironment Ord (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 30,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 420,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Ord (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Serv reported 0.06% stake. Leisure Cap reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,716 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,299 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 27,655 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Williams Jones And Associates Lc invested in 8,216 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication owns 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,972 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 431,551 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,069 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 14,910 shares stake. Burney Company owns 21,983 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 14,431 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Private Advisors invested in 16,206 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 106,743 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

