As Ladder Capital (LADR) Stock Value Declined, Lsv Asset Management Raised Stake by $3.17 Million; Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Position in Western Digital (WDC) as Share Price Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 15,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 30,418 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 186,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.31M, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 703,870 shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital Corp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladder Capital: What To Do Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Buy This 7.8%-Yielding REIT In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Position In Ladder Capital Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 4 shares. State Street accumulated 2.04 million shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 14 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 83,472 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% or 137,671 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 264,644 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management stated it has 549,862 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 90,791 shares. Voya Ltd Co invested in 90,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.06% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 58,730 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 12,600 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $96.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 84,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,845 shares to 26,583 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CMBS) by 51,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).