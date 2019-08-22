As Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Opus Capital Group Cut Holding; Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Unilever Plc (UL) Position as Share Value Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 17,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 35,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 643,682 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 71,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 61,449 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 132,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 390,224 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ladder Capital Corp 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The True Value Of Ladder Capital – Seeking Alpha" published on February 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ladder Capital: Time To Buy The Drop Of This 8.4%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT? – Seeking Alpha" on December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 155,135 shares to 821,758 shares, valued at $87.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 231,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).