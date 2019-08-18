As Ladder Cap (LADR) Share Price Declined, Menta Capital Decreased Holding; As Rpm International (RPM) Share Price Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Lifted Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 66.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 109,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 272,990 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 163,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.32M shares traded or 99.69% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 56.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 36,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The hedge fund held 27,626 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 64,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 464,884 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR)

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,400 shares to 4,368 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 29,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Income Stocks for Massive Payouts and Steady Growth – Investorplace.com” published on November 02, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Stocks That Make the Grade – Investorplace.com” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ladder Capital Corp Appoints Paul Miceli as Director of Finance – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Q4 core earnings rise 1.8% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 58,749 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Invest owns 699,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.03% or 86,582 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Allsquare Wealth Limited Co stated it has 333 shares. Sei reported 46 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 4 shares. Laffer Invests has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Proshare Advsr Limited Company owns 10,037 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 176,778 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Aperio Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 19,902 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp holds 2,675 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability has 4,620 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 1,902 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 41,195 shares. Virtu reported 4,628 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 115,969 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 14,700 shares. First Republic Invest reported 658,854 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 4,941 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc, California-based fund reported 204 shares. Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Communications Dba First Bankers Tru Communications holds 11,793 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 27,227 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 800 shares.