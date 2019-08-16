As Ladder Cap (LADR) Market Valuation Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Raised by $1.53 Million Its Holding; National Pension Service Has Upped Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 90,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 657,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 567,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 317,315 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A

National Pension Service increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 9,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 254,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, up from 245,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 944,298 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Stock Yards Bankshares Com has 4,920 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested in 110 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 10,896 shares. Payden Rygel has 211,400 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Patten Gru holds 0.11% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Muzinich And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Savings Bank Of America De has 0.12% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6.60M shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 1,799 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 210,253 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 34,026 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 480,852 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 40,256 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 50 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 380 shares.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investment ‘Trifecta’ Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty Trust, 5.850% Cum Red Pfd Series K declares $0.3656 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 443,843 shares. Menta owns 27,626 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 52,834 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 58,730 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 26,464 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 42,526 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited holds 253,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 2.05 million shares. 699,325 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc. Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% or 28,731 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0.06% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Cibc World Inc has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,222 shares to 30,248 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 115,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,008 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity.