As Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Share Price Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Upped by $313,880 Its Position; Oakbrook Investments Raised Its Stake in A. O. Smith (AOS) as Stock Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 8,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,260 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, up from 8,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 48,117 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,236 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 75,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 20,866 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of stock.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 139,738 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $92.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 180,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,070 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communication Inc. (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Grp Inc invested in 0.13% or 2,150 shares. Motco invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 1,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Janney Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,327 shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 67,817 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 0.14% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10,733 shares. Axa has 3,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,900 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,247 shares. Century owns 91,341 shares. Essex Fincl Ser owns 6,535 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 11,440 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,450 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 26,867 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.92% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.3% or 755,457 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 7,916 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 716,950 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability invested in 5,084 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cim Limited Company holds 0.23% or 11,660 shares in its portfolio. 1.30M were reported by Bessemer Gru. Opus Cap Grp Inc Lc holds 18,246 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 21,111 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 188,323 shares. 11,873 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 983,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,550 shares to 155,182 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).