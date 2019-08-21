As Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Value Rose, Franklin Street Advisors Raised Stake; Icad (ICAD) Shareholder Eam Investors Has Upped Stake

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 2,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 80,906 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 460,394 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 16,263 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly

More notable recent iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “iCAD Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “iCAD’s (ICAD) CEO Michael Klein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “iCAD Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ICAD – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “iCAD Appoints R. Scott Areglado as Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zscaler Inc. by 14,176 shares to 22,212 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corporation by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,906 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4,435 shares to 62,707 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc Co (NYSE:HON) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,290 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).