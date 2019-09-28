As Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) Market Value Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) Stake by $341,055

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (LH) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 23,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 175,737 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.38B, down from 199,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 453,570 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 214,062 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35 million, up from 210,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.76. About 816,332 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.51 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 53,528 shares to 531,858 shares, valued at $60.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,373 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

