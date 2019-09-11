As Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Upped Position; Lincoln National Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $456,885

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $173.4. About 283,330 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 17.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1,500 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 29,403 shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 304,713 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 55 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Co has 4,335 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 6,177 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.02% or 530,342 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invests invested 0.35% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 2,580 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 22 shares. Snow Management Limited Partnership reported 0.43% stake. 1,960 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund. Kistler has 210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,994 shares to 217,241 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,466 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘A’.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,365 shares to 29,971 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 7,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,509 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.