As Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Share Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Increased Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Maintained by National Asset Management Inc

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 45,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.35 million shares traded or 76.83% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,800 shares to 2,904 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,775 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘A’.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,611 shares to 25,576 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,763 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).