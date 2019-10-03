As Laboratory America Hldgs (LH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Upped Stake; Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Csx (CSX) Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $67.04. About 2.95M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Hldgs (LH) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 28,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 161,468 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.92M, up from 132,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.28. About 546,361 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) by 630 shares to 37,896 shares, valued at $38.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 15,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,853 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,575 shares. The California-based Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kornitzer Cap Ks invested 0.08% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 149,018 were reported by Citigroup. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Burney reported 20,555 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 16,760 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 427 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability reported 4,352 shares. 33,272 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 1.1% or 61,100 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Midas Mngmt Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Smith Graham Company Inv Advsrs LP accumulated 26,970 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,257 shares to 10,543 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,703 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 0.21% or 3.04 million shares. Navellier And Associates holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares. State Street owns 0.18% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 31.87M shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 70,819 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc has 941,268 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc invested in 0.1% or 21,845 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 37,694 shares. Ci has 1.71% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma invested 0.44% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 69,356 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 0.28% or 12,928 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 12,829 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Stock Yards Bankshares And Co has 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 11,632 shares.