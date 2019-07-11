As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Valuation Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Has Raised by $1.64 Million Its Holding; Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Mylan N V (MYL)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 332,774 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 8.28 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Generic-Drug Manufacturers Lost As Much As 43.2% in May – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MELI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mylan Shares Will Rebound This Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

