As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Valuation Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Has Increased Its Position; Crawford Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Pricesmart (PSMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 55,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 46,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 55,539 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC – POST DEAL PRICESMART WILL OPERATE AEROPOST FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN MIAMI AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – JAGER WILL REPLACE JOHN M. HEFFNER; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – BOTH WAREHOUSE CLUBS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN SPRING OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Sales Up 6.6% to $228.9 Million; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Comparable Net Warehouse Club March Sales Rose 3.5%; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q EPS 47c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PriceSmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSMT); 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 226,796 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.09% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Td Asset Inc accumulated 58,359 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 154 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 148,852 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv holds 6,871 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blair William & Communication Il holds 3,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability owns 5,041 shares. 21,992 are held by Triangle Wealth. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 15,400 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 45,187 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 37,968 shares in its portfolio. Whittier owns 596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of stock or 3,700 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 10, 2019 – Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) CFO, EVP Glenn A Eisenberg Sold $983,260 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12,205 shares to 65,658 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 192,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,034 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, EQBK, XENT and LTHM – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PriceSmart Earnings: PSMT Stock Plummets as Q3 Profit Slides 25% Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.