As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Value Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Increased Stake; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) as Market Valuation Declined

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 86,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.11 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 2.87M shares traded or 77.25% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI Corporation (UGI) CEO John Walsh on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa accumulated 8,317 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 226,061 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.04% or 78,626 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited holds 0.02% or 31,527 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ifrah Finance stated it has 0.12% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Whittier Tru reported 986 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 2,250 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.06% or 4,360 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 0.01% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd accumulated 6,997 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 1.46M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 7,758 shares to 202,328 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 12,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 22,061 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Stonebridge Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 8,195 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc holds 80,906 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Timucuan Asset Management Fl reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Regentatlantic Limited Company holds 2,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 85,728 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 30,169 shares. Ent Financial invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 25,475 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.