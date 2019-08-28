As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Upped Its Stake by $1.42 Million; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Lifted

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 247,764 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $227.6. About 3.25M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 27,565 shares. Waddell Reed accumulated 514,824 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 1.7% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 101,920 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 14,554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 4,225 shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 11,793 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 9,500 shares. First Limited Partnership has 494,978 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.01% or 144 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 55 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 1,546 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 30,290 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 1,795 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,139 shares to 21,394 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,240 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership invested in 0.62% or 13,800 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Co invested in 17,005 shares or 0.66% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.7% or 23,009 shares. Patten Group Inc accumulated 7,269 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bristol John W & Ny, a New York-based fund reported 343,252 shares. Provident Tru holds 9.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 985,790 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd holds 594 shares. Private Asset Management owns 923 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wespac Llc owns 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,590 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York, New York-based fund reported 3,667 shares. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northern Corp reported 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

